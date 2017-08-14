Man hurt in collision involving a car and bike in Linslade

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a collision on Stoke Road, in Linslade, on Sunday.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a bicycle in stoke Road at the junction with Golden Riddy, just before 9.30am.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers attended, along with other emergency services and the road was closed for a short time.

“One man was taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in relation to the incident.”

If you have any information about the incident call 101.