Man rescued by firefighters after car plunges into canal

Firefighters wearing water rescue equipment and using a sled rescued a man from a car which had plunged into the Grand Union Canal at Stoke Hammond.

Saturday’s incident took place at 10.13am from a layby off Fenny Road near Mill Lane.

The canal rescue: Photos-Bucks Fire

One fire appliance and crew from Bletchley and the Water Rescue Unit from Newport Pagnell attended. The man was pulled out uninjured and firefighters left him in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

One onlooker said: “There were at least 3 police cars, fire engines, ambulances etc. I saw a truck pulling out a large car from the canal.”

Photos: Bucks Fire and Rescue.

