Man trapped in car after Vandyke Road collision

A male casualty was left trapped in a car on Vandyke Road, Leighton Buzzard, after two vehicles collided this morning.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman, said: “We got the call at 8.01am this morning about a road traffic collision in Vandyke Road, Leighton Buzzard. When the first appliance arrived at 8.17am they found two vehicles involved in the road traffic collision (RTC).

“One male casualty was trapped in a car and he was released by firefighters who used their cutting equipment to remove the roof of the vehicle. He was passed into the care of paramedics. For us the incident was closed at 9.28am but the Police took over the scene after we left.”

An East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust spokeswoman, added: “We were called at 7.46am to reports of a road traffic collision in Vandyke Road, Leighton Buzzard.

“An ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended. The fire and rescue service extricated a casualty, who was conscious and breathing but was experiencing breathing difficulties. A man believed to be in his 40s was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further treatment.”

Bedfordshire Police received a call at around 7.42am this morning. The road was initially blocked but was reopened shortly before 10.30am.