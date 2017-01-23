Marathon mum runs hearty competition for Down’s Syndrome charity

An ambitious mum is raising money for a vital Down’s Syndrome charity with an arty Valentine’s competition.

Suzie Trew Foster, 40, of Heath Green, is hoping that residents of LBO land will help donate to Down’s Heart Group, Dunstable, by entering her design a heart competiton.

Just a few of Suzie's marathon medals!

Imaginative residents just need some paper or card (no bigger than A4) and some creative flair to design a ‘harty’ image, posting it to Suzie’s address with a £1 donation.

Suzie said: “My friend Anne-Marie Turner recommended me the charity because I know they were extremely supportive when her daughter, Ella (four) was born with Down’s Syndrome and needed an operation on her heart when she was very young.

“I wanted to do something different, something a bit creative, to raise awareness for the cause.”

The Down’s Heart Group help provide families in the UK with information about the heart conditions associated with Down’s Syndrome, as well as offering emotional support if they are going through a difficult time.

And if running a competition wasn’t enough, Suzie is also completing the London Marathon in aid of the charity this April.

The keen fundraiser has been competing in marathons since 2010, her first being the London Moonwalk in aid of breast cancer research, followed by her first London Marathon in 2011.

Suzie said: “I am hoping that Anne-Marie and Ella, as well as my partner Mark and our twins Emily and Jack (eight), will come and watch.

“The crowds are so big, so it’s always nice hearing someone you know shouting out in support!

“I’m also getting Ella’s face printed on my t-shirt!”

This year, Suzie will also be competing in the Bristol Marathon, London Moonwalk, Edinburgh Over the Moon, London to Brighton Walk, Iceland Moonwalk, and Great North Run, admitting: “I’m a bit addicted to events!”

In the meantime, Suzie will be enjoying the more leisurely activity of judging her competition, for which the winner will be awarded a small trophy and ceritificates provided for runner’s up.

There is no age limit and please provide Suzie with your name, address, contact number and SAE if you would like your artwork returned.

Search ‘Heart Art’ or visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/397803317228350/

Email: suzietrewfoster@yahoo.com to find out Suzie’s address and post her your entry.

The closing date is Valentine’s Day, February 14.

To find out more about Ella’s brave story, read next Tuesday’s LBO on January 31...

For Down’s Heart Group, see: http://www.dhg.org.uk/information/