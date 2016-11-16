Marching from Market Cross for Remembrance Day services

Many local organisation took part in Remembrance Day services, including 1003 (Leighton Buzzard) Squadron.

They started at Market Cross and marched through the centre of town to All Saints Church, where they took part in laying the Squadron wreath before attending a service there.

In addition their commanding officer, Parade Flight Lieutenant Haley Fischer, attended a service in Linslade.

> 1003 (Leighton Buzzard) Squadron is based on the former RAF Stanbridge site near Leighton Buzzard. They are part of the Air Training Corps, a uniformed youth organisation affiliated to the Royal Air Force.