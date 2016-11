Leighton-Linslade Mayor Steve Cotter’s Christmas Carol Concert takes place at All Saints Church on Saturday, December 10.

The music gets under way from 7.30pm and the concert is followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

Tickets are now available from The White House, Selections hardware store and All Saints Church.

Prices are adult £3, Concessions £2 (OAPs, students, children).

More details from Christine Barrow on 01525 631921.