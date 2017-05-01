Medieval merriment for all at Leighton’s May Fayre

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade pulled it off again – another super May Day Fayre for all the family.

Today’s action was split between the High Street and Parsons Close Recreation Ground and had a medieval theme.

May Fayre 2017

Youngsters were chosen to dress up as Squires to the knights preparing to do battle at the fort set up by The Knights Of The Crusade.

Other attractions included the birds from The Falconry School, football skills expert Daniel Cutting, that massive tanker, The Oshkosh, courtesy of the Army, and Central Beds Council’s safety car OSCAR.

What did you think of the event? Email news@lbobserver.co.uk with your views.

