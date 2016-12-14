Mike’s brand new career in Leighton as a travelling barrista

Leighton dad Mike Eaton’s day starts with his first satisfied customer.

He’s recently trained as a roving barrista, driving his bright red Cafe2U van around the area.

He said: “We provide high quality espresso coffee, hot chocolate, premium teas and snacks in locations where people might not normally be able to get them.

“Our customers get to know our routes and when we will be stopping by so they can get at least one great cup of coffee each day.”

Mike’s wife Sarah works at Greeleas Lower School and their two children attend Linslade Middle School.

> If you’d like Mike to visit your place of work go to leightonbuzzard@uk.cafe2u.biz