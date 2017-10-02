Monarch Airlines collapse is ‘very sad news’ says former employee

The sister of one of the air stewardesses on the first Monarch Airlines flight has described the company going into administration as ‘very sad news’.

Monarch Airlines, which is based at London Luton Airport, was placed into administration at 4am and its 300,000 future bookings for flights and holidays have been cancelled.

Linda, fourth from the left, was referred to as one of the Monarch Queens in 1968

This is the UK’s largest ever airline to enter administration. Monarch Airlines employs about 2,100 people.

Tracy Wood, of Linslade, says her sister was one of the air stewardesses on the first flight from Luton to Madrid on 5 April, 1968.

She said: “When they first started the airline my sister, Linda, was one of the first air stewardesses who worked for the airline and she was one of the only ones that had done long haul flights.

“She passed away a few years ago but had still been in contact with her Monarch friends, I worked there for a while as well and still talk to some of them, the staff have always been wonderful.

“It is very sad news, it was a marvellous airline, it is a terrible thing that has happened.”

The following advice has been issued by the CAA:

Monarch customers in the UK and yet to travel: do not go to the airport as there will be no more Monarch flights.

Monarch customers abroad: everyone due to fly in the next fortnight will be brought back to the UK at no cost to them, there is no need to cut short your stay.

Andrew Haines, Chief Executive of the CAA, said: “We know that Monarch’s decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its customers and employees.

“This is the biggest UK airline ever to cease trading, so the Government has asked the CAA to support Monarch customers currently abroad to get back to the UK at the end of their holiday at no extra cost to them.

“We are putting together, at very short notice and for a period of two weeks, what is effectively one of the UK’s largest airlines to manage this task.

“The scale and challenge of this operation means that some disruption is inevitable. We ask customers to bear with us as we work around the clock to bring everyone home.

“We urge people affected by the company’s collapse to check our dedicated website monarch.caa.co.uk for advice and information on flights back to the UK.

“It also gives information to those passengers that have future bookings with Monarch but are yet to leave the UK.”