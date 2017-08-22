Monday morning commuters delayed at Leighton Buzzard train station

British Transport Police had to remove a passenger from a London Midland train at Leighton Buzzard on Monday morning.
The incident delayed the 10.13 Euston to Birmingham New Street service by nine minutes.
A spokesperson for London Midland said: “The senior conductor reported difficulties with a passenger on the 1013 Euston to Birmingham New St.
“British Transport Police came and took the passenger off the train at Leighton Buzzard.
“The service was delayed by nine minutes.”
