Monday morning commuters delayed at Leighton Buzzard train station

British Transport Police had to remove a passenger from a London Midland train at Leighton Buzzard on Monday morning.

The incident delayed the 10.13 Euston to Birmingham New Street service by nine minutes.

A spokesperson for London Midland said: “The senior conductor reported difficulties with a passenger on the 1013 Euston to Birmingham New St.

“British Transport Police came and took the passenger off the train at Leighton Buzzard.

“The service was delayed by nine minutes.”