Morrisons arson and assault believed to be linked

Police today confirmed they believe there could be a link between a suspected arson attack on Morrison’s Leighton Buzzard store and an assault on a staff member by a child the previous day.

The Lake Street store was evacuated and closed for several hours after a suspicious fire started in the clothing section last Thursday (October 13).

Just 24 hours earlier on the Wednesday, police were informed of an attack on a staff member in the store’s petrol station, with one witness claiming a young child began hitting the woman with a toy gun.

Beds Police confirmed the assault, but added as the identified suspect was below the age of criminality it was not possible to prosecute.

A spokesman said on Friday: “We do believe the incidents may be linked and are currently continuing to investigate the fire.”