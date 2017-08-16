Motorcyclist seriously injured during Chalgrave collision

Have your say

Bedfordshire Police are at the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Dunstable Road, Chalgrave.

A spokeswoman said: “The collision between a motorcycle and a Vauxhall Zafira occurred at approximately 1.10pm, on the same stretch of road as a police car was travelling on blue lights to attend a separate incident.

“Emergency services are at the scene where the rider of the motorcycle is being treated for serious injuries and the driver of the Vauxhall for minor injuries.

“An investigation has been launched in line with usual protocols following an incident involving police presence.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 197 of today’s date. (August 16).

“The road has been closed at the junction with Chalgrave Road while emergency services are at the scene.”