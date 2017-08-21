Move over Glasto, get ready for music at Slaptonbury Festival!

Determined village charity, The Spirit of Slapton, is holding a ‘Summer Fayre and Slaptonbury Music Festival’ to raise money and restore their Holy Cross Church bells.

The villagers are hoping to buy a new ‘bell two’ and fund support work inside the tower, so as their bells can ring out 100 years after the end of World War One in November 2018.

The music festival is taking place at Bury Farm Equestrian Village, Mill Road, Slapton, on August 26 and 27 (both 12noon until late).

There will be fun and games for all the family and even a chance to ring some guest church bells on the field!

On Saturday, there will be music from Palmerston, Fraser and Toots, Milk, Harry Philips Trio, and Sam Voltzenlogel, while Sunday will feature John Cameron 3, Secret Genius, Lama Canyon, Buzzstables, Jules and Chelsea, Secondown, and special guest, singer Doña Oxford on her world tour!

> https://www.facebook.com/spiritofslapton/?fref=ts