Music and dogs at Rushmere Country Park

Plans are well underway for the annual summer fundraising weekend at Rushmere Country Park.

The event will take place on August 12-13 and will include a concert and a summer fayre and dog show.

The Concert in the Park takes place on Saturday, August 12, and will include food stalls, a beer tent and fairground amusements for children.

This year’s acts are Toby Joe Leonard, Rocker Covers, Secret Genius and Natasha Seale, along with sessions by DJ Mike Deakin.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £7 for children aged four to 16, the over-65s and NUS student card holders.

Visitors are asked to take blankets, chairs and a torch, and to wear appropriate footwear.

For details and to book go to www.greensandtrust.org/Event/concert-in-the-park-2017

The Summer Fayre and Fun Dog Show take place the next day from 11am to 4pm.

There will be arts, crafts, refreshments and a range of fun activities for all the family out on The Meadow.

This year, tickets for the Fun Dog Show will be available on the day.

Entry costs £2 per class and full details are available at www.greensandtrust.org/fun-dog-show-classes-and-timings

The fayre is free to enter but there will be a £3 exit fee and separate charges may apply for the children’s amusements and trails.

All proceeds will be reinvested into the park.

For more details about the fayre go to www.greensandtrust.org/Event/summer-fayre