Music, cider and perry at The Black Lion!

Residents of LBO land treated their tastebuds to 101 different ciders and perries, as the annual Black Lion cider festival was a roaring success.

The Leighton Buzzard High Street pub had alcohol from across the country, some from Virtual Orchard, MK, and some from as far as Scotland! Nikki Brodin, of The Black Lion, said: “We have so much support with our festivals and we are known to go all out, with crazy flavours like banoffee and names like ‘Dark Cider the Moon’.”

Look out for their beer festival, Leighton at War, with 70 beers, from August 24-28.