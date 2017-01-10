Mystery bucketload of cash appears outside Leighton school!

Families living near a Leighton school have been left scratching their heads after hundreds of coins were mysteriously abandoned on Friday morning.

Schoolgirl Megan Janes found many of the coins dumped in the gutter close to Leedon Lower School, while other parents picked up fistfuls of coins further along the road and took them into the school office.

Resident Neil Cairns, whose wife Janet helped Megan gather up some of the currency, told the LBO: “My wife helped her pick up the coins thinking she had dropped them, but the huge pile was obviously too much for that!

“The girl had to leave saying she was late for school, so Janet came back with a bucket and brush.”

At Leedon, dozens of other parents and their children arrived bringing in handfuls of the change, scattered along Highfield Road.

Neil added: “The police have not come back to us over any local burglaries.

“The majority is UK copper and small silver coinage, but there are some USA dollars and cents and EU Euros and cents. The bucket is very heavy.”

Megan’s mum Alison, who works at Leedon, said: “Megan was on her way to Brooklands School on Friday at 8.20am and saw the money on the road. She crossed over to have a look. Mrs Cairns saw her looking at the road and thought she was picking up leaves.

“She came out of her house and together they picked up the coins – around half a bucket full. Mr Cairns rang Leedon to see if it was ours (but it wasn’t) so he rang the police to inform them. We are waiting to see if anyone comes forward.”

A Beds Police spokesman said: “A large quantity of 2p and 5p coins were found by a passer-by on 6 January in Highfield Road, in Leighton Buzzard, to the value of around £20.

“Officers checked to see if the money was related to any thefts of cash in the area, but none were found.

“The coins remain in our property store. If anyone has any information relating to the mystery coins please contact 101 and quote reference 0072 of 6 January.”

