Natalie Hemming murder: Partner denies murder - but admits to manslaughter and concealing her body

The partner of Natalie Hemming has denied murdering the mother-of-three, but has admitted manslaughter.

Paul Hemming, 43, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (October 25), entering his pleas at the start of the trial.

And Hemming then pleaded guilty to the charge of obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty by intending to prevent the Coroner of Buckinghamshire from holding an inquest.

He then sobbed as he pleaded guilty to a further charge of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

Prosecutor Simon Russell-Flint QC told the court that Hemming’s plea of guilty to the manslaughter of Natalie was not acceptable and he will now stand trial for the murder.

The jury were directed to return verdicts of guilty on the two other charges.

Natalie and Hemming lived together at an address in Alderney Avenue, Newton Leys, Milton Keynes.

She was last seen on Saturday, May 1, after leaving her mother’s home in Hemel Hempstead.

Her body was found three weeks later 30 miles away in Chandlers Cross, Herts.

The details of the charge concerning the obstructing of a coroner were read out in open court.

By his guilty plea to the charge, Hemming admitted he had intended to prevent the Coroner of Buckinghamshire from holding an inquest concerning the death of Natalie by “concealing her body in a certain place called Toms Hill in Chandlers Cross.”

The murder trial is due to begin today.