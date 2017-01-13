National fame for LBO land as Johnny Vaughan features our town tonight on Radio X!

A Leighton-Linslade make-up artist is gearing up to give the nation a ‘tongue in cheek’ guide to our historic market town on Johnny Vaughan’s evening radio show.

Juliet Cunnington will be chatting to the famous Radio X DJ at 5pm, telling him fun facts and stories about LBO land and hopefully showcasing our best features - although you never know what might happen with cheeky Johnny as host!

Juliet Cunnington

The businesswoman, who runs ‘Bridal Make-Up by Juliet’ was listening to the national station earlier this week, as they ran their ‘pet town’ feature, choosing to hold a quiz about Leighton Buzzard.

Juliet sent them a tweet, saying “@RadioX loved the Leighton Buzzard quiz... We’re famous here in Leighton Buzzard at last!” and Radio X replied, asking her if she would like to be their correspondent for a guide to our South Bedfordshire home.

A delighted Juliet is now excited to be going live on air tonight, chatting to Johnny and his team.

She said: “I was driving in the car, which is tuned into Radio X all the time and I caught the end of their quiz about Leighton Buzzard.

“They normally feature towns which are synonymous with people taking the mickey out of them - but I don’t want people to think I don’t like the town; I’m hoping to talk about our gold Olympic train signs!

“The quiz asked lots of silly questions, such as ‘True or False’ are Kajagoogoo from Leighton Buzzard?’, and after I tweeted Radio X, their staff called me for a prepatory chat.

“I’ve been trying to think of things that Johnny Vaughan will find funny, such as Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc putting our town in Room 101!

“I also told them about John Travolta visiting the Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway and Johnny thought it was incredible!”

The DJ used to appear on talkSPORT, with his last show in September 2015, as he left to host the new drivetime show for Radio X from 4pm-7pm as part of the new weekday daytime lineup, including Chris Moyles and Vernon Kay.

But many may remember him from his days as The Big Breakfast presenter from 1997 - 2001, with actress and former weather girl Denise Van Outen.

Juliet said: “I’m a bit nervous as going on national radio is not something I planned, but I like Johnny, he’s very funny.

“I moved to Leighton Buzzard six years ago, relocating from Hertfordshire.

“I love the town because it feels like we have everything we need in minature, if you know what I mean - like the town is in a bubble and it’s England 40 years ago.

“The Town Council are very protective of us and support local businesses. I also love to see all the children walking to school, which just didn’t happen in Hertfordshire. It’s got a real community feel about it.

“Mary Portas also mentioned that her ideal market town would keep the money internal, with people spending it locally. I think we’ve got that.”

Juliet, 46, lives in Linslade with her partner Jim, 47, a photo retoucher for Burberry, and the couple have two daughters, Amy, 17, and Emily, 14.

Emily goes to Cedars Upper School, while Amy attends Aylesbury College.

Juliet’s sister, Nicola, and her partner, Michael, live in the town too, and the sisters’ mum and dad, Diana and Graham, even plan to move to LBO land soon!

Juliet is also proud to be on the books as a make-up artist for Woburn Abbey Sculpture Gallery.

Her advice for brides’ wedding styles: “Be yourself - don’t follow the current trend!”

Visit: http://www.radiox.co.uk/ for their catch up service or tune into the station on 104.9 and 97.7.

For Juliet’s website, see: http://www.bridalmakeupbyjuliet.co.uk/