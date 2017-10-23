Needle found under leaves

A mum was “disgusted” when she found a needle under a pile of leaves that her daughter picked up along the riverside near Tesco.

She was walking along the canal that leads to the new flats in Leighton Buzzard when she found the used needle, on Friday, October 13. She phoned Central Bedfordshire Council to report the incident but she was disappointed to see it was still there, four days later.

The mum from Leighton Buzzard, who does not wish to be named, said: “I want to make other parents aware of what could be in the leaves, that needle was just thrown there, with no thought about who could find it.

“I was shocked and disgusted, I couldn’t believe what I saw and the fact that it took the council five days to remove it is a joke. My daughter always picks up leaves and plays with them and she could have easily hurt herself, people need to think before they throw things like that.

Central Bedfordshire Council removed the needle on Wednesday, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately due to an internal reporting error the correct team didn’t receive the information on the day it was reported.

“We have now been to the site to remove the syringe and have tried to communicate directly with the customer.

“We apologise for the delay and have highlighted the issue to the relevant managers so that they are aware of the situation and to avoid this happening in the future.”

The lady added: “The problem is this would not have happened if the people that use the needles got the help and support they needed. I understand resources are low but they could be responsible in finding places to offer help and support, some people really need help but can’t get it.”