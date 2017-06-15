Neglected bulldog forced to live in small enclosure finds a loving home in Linslade

A neglected bulldog has been given a loving fur-ever home in Linslade after being forced to live in a small outdoor enclosure.

Two-year-old Betty was confined to a dirty outbuilding where she was made to eat from a bowl next to her own mess.

Where Betty was living

She was eventually rescued from the 6ft x 3ft enclosure by police officers and the RSPCA who took her safety and gave her some much needed TLC.

Two other dogs also found at the property in March, Cambridgeshire, who were also freed.

Betty is now living with Sam Chisholme, 43, at his home in Linslade.

Sam said: “She has a much better life today spending most of her time walking and quality time with me and her three-year-old friend Riley – my other bulldog – and my son Callum.

“Betty is fit and healthy now and she’s incredibly placid. You would never know from her temperament that she has been through such an ordeal.

“She is such a beautiful little friend to have around.”

Mr Chisholme, an engineer, has always loved the bulldog breed and has had bulldogs in the family for the past 20 years.

He said: “She loves her walks and for a bulldog she’s quite good. She’s fit and healthy, whereas Riley will tire much quicker than her.”

The other dogs rescued - bulldogs Wilma and a terrier cross called Gabbi - were taken to the RSPCA Blackberry Farm Centre in Aylesbury, where they were cared for by staff and later rehomed.

RSPCA Inspector Alex Coghlan, who rescued the dogs from the property in Cambridgeshire, said: “It’s lovely to see that these dogs have found a new loving home, especially Betty who was in such a sad state when we found her.

“It’s so rewarding to see her get the happy ending she deserves.”