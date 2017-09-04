Neighbour helps control shed fire in Bideford Green

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue officers have been praised after responding to a shed fire in Bideford Green on Saturday night.

One appliance from Leighton Buzzard attended a shed fire in the Bideford Green area, which was believed to be accidental.

A post on the Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station Facebook Page said: “The fire was burning for some time before detected.

“A considerate neighbour kept the fire at bay with a hosepipe until firefighters arrived and extinguished it using a hosereel jet.”

One user commented: “Thanks guys you were all amazing, we really appreciate your thorough work! Sorry to the families that the firemen were pulled away from on your Saturday night! Esther Weadick Thank Les for keeping the fire at bay!”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said: “One shed measuring 3, x 4, and 6m of fence were involved. We used a fire hose and cutting away gear to extinguish it and a thermal imaging camera to ensure it was out.”

>> Photo by Leighton Buzzard Community Fire Station Facebook Page