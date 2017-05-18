New Breast Cancer Care charity shop opening in Lake Street on Monday

Breast Cancer Care has chosen Leighton Buzzard as the place to open its first ever charity shop.

The new Exchange Parade store, Lake Street, will be welcoming in customers at 9am on Monday, May 22, and is now on the hunt for more clothes, accessories, shoes and gifts to fill the store in order to raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Care.

Andy Harris, director of fundraising and marketing for Breast Cancer Care, said: “We are absolutely delighted to open a shop in Leighton Buzzard.

“We are hoping the local community will rally round and dig out any unwanted clothes and gifts to help us stock the shop with some wonderful items.

“All the money raised through the sale of goods in the shop will mean Breast Cancer Care can continue to provide what is a vital support service and life-line, for free, to the 691,000 people currently living with breast cancer in the UK, and their families.

“Every item donated will make a real difference and raise much-needed funds.”

Breast Cancer Care state that every ten minutes someone new is diagnosed, with both men and women affected by the disease.

Breast Cancer Care provide information on living with and beyond breast cancer, offer emotional and practical support, campaign for improvement in standards of support and care, promote the importance of early detection and bring people affected by breast cancer together, as well as running a helpline.

To donate or find out about volunteering please visit the shop on Exchange Parade, between 9am–5pm, Monday – Saturday.

For more information: https://www.breastcancercare.org.uk/