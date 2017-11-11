New centre says it’s good to talk

A new counselling centre has been set up in Leighton Buzzard.

Mental health and well being is always in the news. More and more people with struggle problems such as anxiety, depression, relationship breakdowns, and even suicidal thoughts. However, it is not always easy to know where to go to get skilled, professional help. Waiting lists are often at least six months for NHS counselling, and problems such as depression and anxiety left untreated can have a devastating effect on work, relationships and health.

Now 11 local counsellors and psychotherapists have got together to set up a new counselling centre in Leighton Buzzard, offering skilled help on the High Street. All the therapists at the Old Surgery Counselling Centre are professionally qualified and registered members of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy working to high professional standards, and can offer specialist expertise in working with couples in crisis, drug and alcohol problems, children aged nine and over, anxiety and depression, bereavement and more. They offer a safe and confidential service and are all trained professionals who believe in the power of talking therapies to change things for the better.

They offer a low cost scheme to make help more affordable. Sessions can be weekly or fortnightly and are available daytimes, evenings and at week ends.

Visit www.oldsurgerycounselling.co.uk. Call 07557 675696 or email oldsurgerytherapy@btinternet.com to arrange an initial appointment.