New homes plan for Edlesborough

A development of one to four-bedroomed homes is being planned for Swallowfield Stables, to the south east of the village.

It will be enhanced by a new priority junction off Ford Lane and there is provision for a new footway to the village centre. The site has existing housing on three of its boundaries and is regarded as a suitable location for more.

More than 30 percent will be allocated to affordable housing including affordable rent and shared ownership.

These homes will give local people a genuine opportunity to take their first step on the property ladder.

The development will also feature attractive green open spaces to the west and south of the site, as well as a children’s play area for residents and local families to enjoy.

Vegetation will be retained where possible to provide screening with further planting and landscaping for visual appeal.

A recent consultation by developers CALA Homes was well attended.

CALA homes (Chiltern) spokesman Duncan Klitgaard said: “We were pleased with the turnout at Edlesborough Memorial Hall where we were able to chat to everyone, including members of the parish council, about our detailed plans and try to answer any questions local residents had.

“It also gave us an opportunity to get some feedback on our proposal and what local people hope to see.

“We were able to demonstrate how a development in this location will help to enhance the area. The site is sustainable, with good access to local amenities, and we will be providing financial contributions to help improve facilities.

“Importantly, it will bring much needed homes.”