New Jelly sessions starting in Leighton Buzzard

A co-working event for people who work from home is starting in Leighton Buzzard on Thursday, November 10.

Jelly is aimed at self employed, freelancers or those who work from home, it is a chance for people to meet new people while getting their work done.

The sessions are free and will be held on the second Thursday of each month from 9.15am till 3pm at The Green House Kitchen on Leighton road.

Mum-of-two Catherine Kite is a freelance copywriter who works from home, she noticed how popular these sessions are across the country and wanted to set one up in Leighton Buzzard.

She said: “The co-working event is aimed at people who work from home and miss out on the office banter and meeting people.

“It can be lonely working from a home office, this gives people the opportunity to get out of the house and meet new people while still working.

“I work from home during school hours, these sessions will be based around school hours so mums can come along and work and then still get the children from school.

“This is the first week and I think it will take a while to get popular, so far the people I have spoke to about it seem keen and think it is a good idea, so hopefully we can get people to come along, have a coffee, meet new people and get their work done.”

For more information or to book onto a session visit: www.facebook.com/leightonbuzzardjelly/?fref=ts