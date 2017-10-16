New look McDonald’s

Ten new jobs have been created for the community after Hockliffe’s McDonald’s recently received a digital makeover.

After significant investment from Ismail Anilmis, who runs the Hockliffe restaurant, customers now have more options when ordering food and a table service is also now available.

McDonald's in Hockliffe

The new table service aims to take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food, sometimes with children, bags and buggies.

Customer feedback has been positive with families enjoying the ease of not having to leave children unattended while queuing, and people feel it means they have more time to chat with friends and family.

There are now two self-order kiosks which allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals, giving people more time to consider what to order.

Ismail Anilmis started working for McDonald’s over 35 years ago and now runs 10 restaurants.

He said: “Since we’ve re-opened last week we’ve noticed a change in how our customers are treating our restaurant.

“People who used to pop in for a quick bite to eat are staying longer to make use of the tech we now have on offer, such as our tablets and free Wifi – it’s great to see!

“These changes have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and the new technology benefits everyone – whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing mums with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.

“We’ve had such great pleasure in welcoming our regular customers back into the restaurant and meeting new ones.”

The changes that have been made in store have been designed with changing customer needs in mind.