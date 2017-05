Leighton-Linslade’s new mayor Councillor Syed Rahman has chosen five charities to support during his year in office.

Councillor Rahman, who was elected at the recent annual council meeting and has replaced Cllr Steve Cotter as the first citizen, will be supporting Homeless Service Leighton-Linslade, Keech Hospice, Aquarius, Autism Bedfordshire and St John’s Hospice during his mayoral year.

Mayor 2017-18 Syed Rahman with his deputy Clive Palmer

Councillor Clive Palmer has been appointed Deputy Mayor.