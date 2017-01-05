New mum sees in the new year by giving birth to baby boy

A couple from Leighton Buzzard saw in the new year by welcoming their baby boy to the world on the stroke of midnight.

New mum Rebecca McEnroe and her partner Antonio Brescia welcomed their son Luca Francesco Brescia at 12am on Sunday, January 1, weighing 8lb.

Baby Luca

Rebecca, who is also mum to six-year-old Chiara, said: “Having a new year baby is the best feeling in the world, having a baby anytime is, but it was an extra special way to start the new year.

“It will never be quite the same again, starting 2017 as a family of four was perfect.

“He was born at 00:00, I could hear all the fireworks going off, everyone was celebrating the new year and we had an extra reason to celebrate as our son had arrived, it was special.”

The 27-year-old who had a natural birth at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital is now at home and enjoying motherhood, she said: “It is really good to be home, we are both doing really well.

“Chiara is really excited to have a baby brother, she always wants to hold him and give him cuddles, it’s really sweet.”