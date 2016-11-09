New Specials join the police force

Bedfordshire’s Special Constabulary has welcomed 30 new volunteer police officers who will soon be on duty throughout the county.

The Special Constables have taken their oaths and completed their initial training, they will have further two years of on the job tuition and support from experienced colleagues before they become independent.

They will patrol the county’s rural and urban communities, and will be stationed at different locations across Bedfordshire, they will help police local events, patrol town centres on busy evenings and plan and lead operations including ongoing Operation Himalia, targeting criminals through their use of the roads.

Special Constabulary Chief Officer Wayne Humberstone said: “I have been incredibly impressed by this group of Specials and their dedication to Bedfordshire Police. They have been so committed and enthusiastic throughout their initial training and I know they will do a fantastic job throughout their journey with the force.

“Our Specials come from all walks of life, and by combining their existing skills with police training, they will develop new transferable skills that can be used during their home and work lives, as well as when they are ‘on the beat’ as Specials.”

Bedfordshire Police has around 250 Specials who each volunteer an average of 28 hours a month, even though the minimum commitment is 16. For more information about the Special Constabulary, email BeSpecial@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk.