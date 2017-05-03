New vicar Joy Cousans is licenced by Bishop of St Albans

A packed congregation at St Mary’s Eaton Bray witnessed the Rev Joy Cousans being licenced by the Bishop of St Albans, the Rt Rev Alan Smith, as the new vicar of Eaton Bray with Edelsborough.

Joy, who trained for the ministry at Ridley Hall, Cambridge, was previously vicar of High Hoyland, Scissett and Clayton West in the diocese of Leeds.

Prior to ordination in 1992, she was a youth worker in London and Sheffield.

Joy is married to Dave, a Yorkshireman who has a soft spot for cricket and real ale.

They have a dog, Barney, and as both enjoy walking they’re looking forward to exploring this beautiful part of the world.

The couple are settling in at the vicarage in Eaton Bray.