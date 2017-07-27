New website for busy band who are looking for more players

A new website has been launched by the busy members of The Heath Band.

You can find out more about them at www.heath-band.co.uk and also keep updated at their Facebook page www.facebook.com/heathband1933

Summer is a busy time for the band and the players will be attending a number of fetes and concerts through the season and all the family are welcome.

Concerts include Sunday, August 6, 3pm to5pm, Music in the Meadow t Bedford Bandstand.

On Saturday, September 2, they will be at Nash village fete at 1pm.

There is a strong training band where some of the members dedicate their time on Wednesdays from 6.45pm onwards at Heath and Reach village barn. They are always looking for new players who want to learn. Details are on the website and Facebook.

The training band will be featuring in a concert on Saturday, October 21, 7.30pm to 9.30pm at All Saints’ Church, Leighton Buzzard. Tickets will be available on the website nearer the date.

The band are always looking for new members, in particular soprano cornet, Eb bass and tuned percussionist, but all are welcome.