Night skin treatment recalled over glass danger fears

Batches of a skin treatment oil have been recalled following the discovery of glass in one batch.

The Liz Earle Superskin Concentrate for Night 2ml, sold at Boots, is included in Liz Earle The Botanist’s Cabinet.

The product in question

Following the discovery of small traces of glass being found in one batch (number 6T) of the product, the company has a precautionary measure, recalled all products with batch numbers 6T, 6F and 6P.

Customers are advised to stop using it and dispose of it, and asked to visit their nearest Liz Earle counter to obtain a replacement, an alternative product, or a refund.

The batch code can be found on the cap of the vial and on the outer sleeve.

Queries can be made by contacting the Liz Earle Beauty Co. Customer Centre via :email: naturallyactive@lizearle.com, or by phone: UK 0800 413 318 / ROI 1800 937 540

A company statement said that Liz Earle Beauty Co. were “disappointed” about the issue, adding that they were “committed to providing… the highest quality and service.

“Liz Earle Beauty Co. offer their sincere apologies for any inconvenience that may be caused.

The statement added: “If you’ve bought this for someone else, please let them know about this as soon as possible.”