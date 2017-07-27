Nominate now for Leighton-Linslade’s prestigious Honorary Burgess accolade

Do you know a good citizen? Leighton-Linslade Town Council is now accepting nominations for the title of 2018 Honorary Burgess of Leighton Buzzard and Linslade.

If you know someone who gives their time to help others in the community, nominate them by October 31.

A nominee must have served the community in one or more voluntary capacities for at least seven years, performing a service which is of benefit to the town or to a vulnerable community within the town.

They must not be a serving Councillor, nor can he/she have served, during the previous term of the council.

This ‘Title of Dignity’ is a prestigious award reserved for the truly deserving. If you know of a fitting candidate telephone the Town Council for a nomination form on 01525 631920, email info@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk or download a form from the Grants and Awards page on the website at www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk