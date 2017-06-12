Nothing to Dredd, it was fantastic fun!

Green Arrow and Judge Dredd were among the characters celebrating the annual On The Edge Of Forever event at Pages Park Station at the weekend.

Visitors enjoyed themed train rides and browsed the stalls selling comics, gifts and t-shirts, there was also a beer tent and a cosplay competition.

Steve Bennett, one of the event organisers, said: “We had Star Wars folks and Green Arrow and Judge Dredd and a few others there.

“Negan teamed up with Captain Hook to hijack a train near the Clay Pipe pub.

“Some of our heroes foiled their dastardly scheme and rescued the train and it’s passengers from a date with Lucille.

“Now we’re preparing for bigger and better in July 2018.”

> If anyone wants a traders table or to get involved with next year’s event, contact Steve on paintitredltd@googlemail.com.