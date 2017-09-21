Off-licence lives to serve booze another day

A wine store in Leighton Buzzard has been allowed to keep its licence after councillors heard it has come under new ownership.

Buzz Wine in North Street faced an application to remove its licence yesterday after complaints of persistently selling alcohol to street drinkers while intoxicated.

Licencee Ali Iraj Azhir had already been prosecuted for selling to underage customers.

The hearing had been due to take place in July but was deferred to September 20.

At yesterday’s hearing, the panel was informed the wine store had since come under new ownership, with a new licencee attempting to work more constructively with police and the council.

A CBC spokesman said: “The business has changed hands and Buzz Wines now has a new owner, premises licence holder and a new designated premises supervisor.

“At the request of the council and police, a number of conditions have been imposed and included in the premises licence.

“These include installing CCTV; keeping a ‘refusals book’ which should be made available to police or council enforcement officers; and not supplying alcohol on ‘tick’.”

Police are said to have visited the premises and been happy with the new management.