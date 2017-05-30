On The Edge Of Forever brings Superheroes to Pages Park station

On The Edge Of Forever will be bringing everyone’s favourite heroes to the railway at Pages Park station on Saturday, June 10.

Visitors will be able to see people dressed up as TV and film characters, enjoy themed rides and there will be stalls selling comics, t-shirts and gifts. The two day event starts at 10am on both days till 4.30pm.

Last year's On The Edge Of Forever event

Steve Bennett, one of the event organisers, said: “It’s something that is fun for everyone, after last year’s success we decided to do it again.

“There will be something for everyone including cosplayers, a cosplay competition, themed train rides and a beer tent.

“We will have storm troopers and they will look as good as the real life ones.

“We want the community to get involved and come down and enjoy it, it’s not every day you get to see your favourite superheroes at Pages Park Station.

“We encourage everyone to dress as their favourite TV or film characters.

“If we get a lot of people come down dressed up, we will be able to do a best dressed competition.”

If anyone would like to help with the event or have a traders table, contact Steve on paintitredltd@googlemail.com.