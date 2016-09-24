FARMING MATTERS: Farming in the pink

Big pink bales are beginning to get noticed around the country as farmers support breast cancer charities by wrapping their silage and haylage in pink rather than the more traditional black plastic.

Josie and Evan Kempster joined the trend this year after missing out on getting hold of the limited supply of pink plastic last year.

The couple grow wheat, beans and grass, as well as rearing a small suckler herd of Simmental/Aberdeen Angus cross beef cattle, and bought in Belgian Blue calves.

They have made two batches of silage and haylage which they have wrapped in pink plastic, back in June and more in the past week. Some of the silage is kept to feed their own cattle and the rest is sold, together with the haylage which goes to the equine market.

Mr Kempster said: “We’ve always put money towards Cancer Research, it’s a charity close to our hearts and a very worthy cause. We’ve had some comments from neighbours and people driving past, and we have explained what the pink bales are for.”

Mr Kempster says he believes the pink wrapping trend started in New Zealand and has been in this country now for about three years. He is pleased to have done it and says he intends to do it again next year.

Farmers who use the pink wrapping pay a little extra, and donations are also made by the manufacturer and distributor. The hope is to raise £10,000 from the initiative this year.

Mr Kempster, who lives at Startop Farm, Marsworth, said: “I think more farmers should do it, it’s a very good way of raising money, it costs a bit more but the money goes to a worthy cause. The more people that support it the better.

“And it certainly makes the yard look very attractive with all the pink bales, they stand out from the black ones!”