Opticians become Dementia Friends

Specsavers in Leighton Buzzard is supporting Dementia Friends, an Alzheimer’s Society initiative, to help people develop an understanding of dementia and turn it into action to support customers and employees who are affected by the condition.

Five Specsavers employees in store have completed the dementia awareness programme and in doing so they become recognised as Dementia Friends, with a badge to wear on their uniforms to indicate their increased level of dementia awareness to their customers.

Ekta Kotecha, store director of Specsavers in Leighton Buzzard, said: “Being more aware of dementia is an incredibly positive development for our team and our offering to customers.

“I always thought dementia was all to do with someone’s memory – but it is much more than that.

“By uncovering the truth about dementia it really opened my eyes to how at Specsavers, when performing our daily duties, we can all take a little time to support and care.”

Dementia Friends is completed online and entails watching a series of scenario based videos.

The second session is a classroom session which builds on the skills, helping participants to make positive relationships with people with dementia.

All Specsavers support offices staff are also being offered the training.

The comprehensive training covers all aspects of dementia and discusses how it affects people in different ways.

With particular relevance to Specsavers, it also describes how senses can be affected, including sight and hearing.

To find out more or to book an eye test in store, visit the store at 18 Waterborne Walk, Leighton Buzzard, call 01525 219 030 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/leightonbuzzard.

Specsavers supports several UK charities and is in partnership with RNIB for a public awareness campaign to transform the nation’s eye health.

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friends programme is the biggest ever initiative to change people’s perceptions of dementia. It aims to transform the way the nation thinks, acts and talks about the condition.

To find out more, and to watch a Dementia Friends video go to www.dementiafriends.org.uk