Oxjam festival ends on a high note with Natasha Seale Trio

Throughout March Leighton Buzzard and Linslade residents were entertained by a host of wonderful Oxjam performers.

There were blues bands, jazz bands, brass bands, concert bands and ukulele bands; there was classical music, choral music, folk music, pop music and rock ‘n’ roll; there was karaoke and dancing, busking in the High Street and even music involving our local narrow gauge railway.

Leighton and Linslade have resounded to a variety of msucial beats during the Oxjam festival

Festival organiser Edmund Flach said: “So far we’ve raised over £5,700. This is a fantastic amount and a credit to the people of Leighton-Linslade, but there’s still time to donate to help Oxfam’s extremely important work tackling suffering and poverty globally.”

The Festival ends on a high note at 7.30pm on Saturday (April 29) with a concert by the Natasha Seale Trio. Come and listen to them perform contemporary classics, plus originals from their debut album Walk Awake in the Tiki Lounge at Ollie Vees.

Natasha’s musical theatre credits include Fantine in Les Miserables in the West End and Donna Sheriden in the world tour of Mamma Mia!

The versatile singer songwriter comes from a musical family – her mum sang at the Royal Opera House and dad was a child actor for BBC radio. “There was no escaping the arts in our house,” she smiled.

Leighton's annual Oxjam festival raises money for Oxfam

Her one-woman show, Beyond Fear, was directed by Hildegard Neil.

Tickets are £15 and there’s limited availability so call 01525 851726 if you’d like to see this outstanding trio. There will be an outgoing collection for Oxfam.

> For further details visit www.oxjamleightonbuzzard.org.uk