Paddington Bear is coming to Leighton Buzzard Railway!

It is time to pack a lunchbox full of marmalade sandwiches, as families can ride on The Leighton Buzzard Railway to meet Paddington Bear.

On Sunday, July 2, Paddington is going to be at the Stonehenge Works station ready to meet families, as they ride over on the train from Page’s Park.

Steve Doughty, of Leighton Buzzard Railway, said: “Paddington is everyone’s favourite bear - a legend in his own lunchtime with his marmalade sandwiches!

“He will be delighted for families to have photographs taken with him and there will be lots of time for everybody to meet him.

“Paddington of course got his name when he was found at Paddington Railway Station, so we are sure he will feel very at home at the Leighton Buzzard Railway.”

The train trip takes 90 minutes, including 50 minutes at Stonehenge Works where, as well as Paddington, there is the Stonehenge Trail covering static engines and wagons, including a sand train as it would have run on the railway from the 1920s to 1970s.

Guests can also look at a bomb train from an RAF ammunition depot, a logging train, and a display about sand quarrying in Leighton Buzzard and the Great War military railways from which the Leighton Buzzard Railway’s line was first built.

Children can even meet a steam engine called “Penlee”, and they can climb in the cab and pretend to be the engine driver!

Steve added: “This is an incredibly rare event and offers a great opportunity for photographers, as well as families!”

Indeed, on the special Sunday, non-stop, double-headed seven-coach trains will be running and they will not be stopping at level crossings, so families can visit Paddington even faster!

Two locos will be on each train instead of one, and trains will be double the normal length.

Meanwhile, the craft shop will be selling non-railway items and also hot and cold drinks and confectionery.

There is also a guided Engine Shed Show tour at Page’s Park, which tells the stories of the steam locomotives as well as the history of the line and its construction.

The Buzzrail café will open with a full menu from 10am (although marmalade sandwiches are only available to Paddington!) .

Trains are expected to be very busy, so please book online at: www.buzzrail.co.uk to guarantee your seat.

Regular return fares apply: £10 for adults; £8.50 for seniors (60+); £6 for children (2 - 17); Under 2’s go free.

Timetable:

Page’s Park Depart 10.30

Stonehenge Work Arrive 10.50

Stonehenge Works Depart 11.40

Page’s Park Arrive 12.00

Page’s Park Depart 12.20

Stonehenge Works Arrive 12.40

Stonehenge Works Depart 13.30

Page’s Park Arrive 13.50

Page’s Park Depart 14.10

Stonehenge Works Arrive 14.30

Stonehenge Works Depart 15.20

Page’s Park Arrive 15.40

Page’s Park Depart 16.00

Stonehenge Works Arrive 16.20

Stonehenge Works Depart 17.10

Page’s Park Arrive 17.30