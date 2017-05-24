Painting Leighton Buzzard purple for Cancer Research UK

Leighton Buzzard will turn purple next month to raise awareness for Relay For Life in Aylesbury.

The team at Relay For Life Aylesbury is asking shops, schools and businesses in Leighton Buzzard to paint the town purple to raise money for Cancer Research UK from Thursday, June 1, till Sunday, June 11.

Paula Kirby, one of the organisers, hopes painting Leighton Buzzard purple will show cancer patients and survivors that they are not alone.

She said: “We have had an unbelievable response from the High Street shops and businesses in Leighton Buzzard, what started as a small concept of hope for survivors is growing with so much support.

“As a completely volunteer run event we have done our best to contact as many businesses as we can but we’d urge you to to contact us if you would like to take part.”

If you would like a Paint The Town Purple pack, email relaypaulak@hotmail.com, or visit her at Silver Scissors on the High Street.

Relay For Life Aylesbury is from 12 noon on Saturday, July 1, for 24 hours, at The Nuffield Pavillion RAF Halton.

One member of the team must be walking on the track at all times. The first lap is a lap of honour for cancer survivors who will be wearing purple survivor t-shirts.