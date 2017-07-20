Patient Participation Group in Leighton Buzzard recognised at national awards

Bassett Road Surgery Patient Participation Group in Leighton Buzzard has been awarded for its achievements at a national competition.

The group – set up five years ago to listen and liaise between the patients and the practice – came runner-up in the National Association for Patient Participation Corkhill Award for PPG of the Year.

Margaret Brown accepted the award behalf of the Bassett Road Surgery PPG from Kim Tully of the General Medical Council

A group of volunteers from the surgery’s PPG created booklets in 2015 containing information about health services, local authority services, aids to mobility, specialist support groups and transport services.

Chair of the Bassett Road Surgery PPG Edith Griffith thanked the PPG and staff members for working together at Bassett Road Surgery to maintain and further improve its patient-centred service and high standards of care which are reflected in the accolade.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted to have our PPG’s achievements recognised nationally and particularly the time and effort put in by the small group who created the Yellow Booklet for older people in the community.

“It’s also a pleasure to know that other PPG’s are now looking to emulate this and also other ideas we had implemented after we shared them at the NAPP award ceremony.”

The booklet for elderly people about health services, created by the Surgery's PPG

Other examples of Basset Road Surgery’s achievements taken into consideration for the award include helping to refine the patient appointment system and sitting on staff appointment panels at all levels.

The group also holds regular meet and greet sessions in the surgery waiting room and have established a Monday morning health walk at three levels for the town.

Margaret Dews, of PPG Work Group, said: “We are currently preparing Issue Two and seeking funding for the 4,000 copies required. If any corrections are needed to entries featured in the first issue, we would be grateful if they could be sent to: PPG, Bassett Road Surgery, 29 Bassett Road, Leighton Buzzard.”