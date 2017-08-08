Petition for residents only parking in four Leighton Buzzard streets

Residents in four streets in Leighton Buzzard have signed a petition requesting residents only parking, and sent it to Central Bedfordshire Council.

The petition, which was for Hartwell Crescent, Hartwell Grove, Albany Road and Dudley Street, went to the Traffic Management Meeting on Tuesday, July 25.

Cars parked on Hartwell Crescent. Photo taken by Mr Aitken outside his home

On the covering letter, campaigner Iain Aitken said: “The main daytime problem is workers at Connells Estate Agents. Despite having subsidised parking, employees park in these streets as an alternative to paying a charge.

“Connells have recently extended their working hours and their employees are looking for spaces from 6.30am, and some do not leave till 8pm.

“Shoppers have told me that there are too few places to park in Leighton Buzzard, and that the costs are too high, so they park in our streets.

“Grove Road and Lammas Walk/Bedford Street have recently obtained residents only parking, which has pushed their problems into our streets.”

The decision on the petition is provisional at present.

A spokesman for the council said: “The petition for more residents-only parking in Leighton Buzzard has been noted by the council.

“The proposal for residents-only parking to be implemented in Hartwell Crescent, Hartwell Grove, Albany Road and Dudley Street, Leighton Buzzard, will be considered as part of the council’s wider programme of work in that area.”

Mr Aitken was pleased with the outcome of the meeting.

He said: “The meeting went very well, the petition has been noted and will be taken into consideration.

“What has been proposed is that South Street goes to one way, north bound instead of south bound and that will affect our roads, that will make it better for residents in Hartwell, Albany and Dudley.

“It will all be integrated. I am very happy with the decision and the outcome of the meeting.”

Connells Estate Agents say they were unaware of a parking problem for residents.

A Connells Group spokesperson said: “Connells Group is the biggest employer in Leighton Buzzard and, with other 700 staff employed across four head office buildings, there simply isn’t sufficient allocated parking available.

“We are not aware of any resident issues as regards our staff parking on these streets and are happy to work with Central Bedfordshire Council and residents to ensure that our contribution to the prosperity of the town isn’t overshadowed by parking issues.”