Picnic in the Park returns to Leighton Buzzard on June 21

It promises to be another fun-filled event as Picnic in the Park returns to Leighton Buzzard.

Held at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground on Wednesday, June 21, with the play area and beach (sadly the splash park is out of action), it’s best to remember to pack the suncream!

The event runs from 10am till 2pm, and from 10.15am there will be a full programme of entertainment on the main stage including Rag Dolly Anna’s, Annette at Toddler Time, Little Luvvies Ballet, Maria from Love Feeling Fit, Cha Char Chimps, Rocci Yoga and Tot Bops all providing fun and interactive stage acts that everyone can join in with!

There will also be a great variety of stalls offering products and services and various activities that the kids can sit and enjoy like craft, colouring, Hook-a-Duck, Spin-the-Wheel and much, much more!

Brett is back with his mini Landrovers , and Gully Mouse will be visiting from Gullivers Land . Get planning with your friends and organise your picnic. You can get hot drinks, ice cream, popcorn, candy floss and other treats in the park itself too.

The closest place to park is Duncombe Drive car park.