Pitstone man raises £3,708 at London Marathon

A Pitstone father-of-one who completed the London Marathon in four hours 30 minutes – in spite of not being a runner – has raised a whopping £3,708.

James Westcott said the experience had been much harder than he expected: “There were a couple of tough points towards the end when injuries started to have an impact, but mentally the challenge was easily overcome when my reasons for doing it were considered.”

The renewable energy worker was fundraising for The National Brain Appeal and the Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of his father Peter who died of a rare form of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) with MND.

The condition had also affected Peter’s mother.

His family cheered him on from different points along the route and he was also encouraged by the crowd.

“Their support was immense,” he said. “Spotting my family gave me a lift, as did the team from the National Brain Appeal at 25 miles – it was a massive boost at a time when I really needed it.”