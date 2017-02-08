Pitstone science fiction romance writer is up for an award

A science fiction romance writer who specialises in tall, dark, steely men with cool blue eyes and rare but devastating smiles has been shortlisted in the 2017 Romantic Novel Awards.

Hywela Lyn, from Pitstone, was nominated for Beloved Enemy, the third in her Destiny trilogy.

She said: “I was surprised and excited because the book means a lot to me. And even if I get no further, I’m thrilled to be on the shortlist.”

Beloved Enemy, which was published by The Wild Rose Press, is one of four finalists in the newly introduced Paranormal or Speculative Romantic category.

Protagonists Kerry and Cat are marooned on an inhospitable planet and need to work together to stay alive. But how can they learn to trust each other when he vowed never to get close to a woman again and she made a solemn pledge to destroy him?

Hywela admits that there’s lot of herself in her strong leading ladies: “Ever since I was a child I’ve longed to have adventures and made up stories with myself as the heroine. Most of my main characters’ beliefs and emotions are similar to mine.”

The worlds she creates are untainted by crowded cities and technology and she’s fascinated by the stars and the idea of space travel.

The men in her books are handsome and hunky, chivalrous and honourable while the women retain femininity and charm. And – this goes without saying – love always wins in the end.

Hywela fantasises about writing of David Attenborough as a young man. “He has great charm and charisma and is extremely talented. He would make a wonderful hero,” she sighs.

She lives with her long suffering husband Dave, two horses, a feral cat and rescued terrier and dreams of buying a cottage and some land in her native Wales.

> Winners of the 2017 RoNAs will be announced by Prue Leith at a glittering ceremony in London next month.