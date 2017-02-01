Plenty are getting in on the act for ninth Oxjam in Leighton

The Oxjam 2017 music festival is on its way!

A total of 24 musical events are now scheduled for the Leighton Buzzard area.

There will be something for all tastes and all ages: jazz, classical, folk, brass, blues, rock, choral music, an organ recital, karaoke and more!

Popular performers from previous years will be returning, joined by exciting new acts. However, the organisers are encouraging even more of you to get involved.

Last year, over £6,700 was raised for Oxfam’s vital development and emergency work across the world. It is hoped that this, Leighton Buzzard’s ninth annual Oxjam music festival, will do even better whilst also bringing great music to your town!

“The line-up’s growing week by week, but we hope more performers will get involved,” says Oxjam spokesman Edmund Flach. “If people want to help, we will be holding a planning meeting at The Crown in North Street on Monday, February 6 at 8pm. All are invited so do please come along.

“This will be a good chance to meet members of the Oxjam team, discuss possible events and volunteer to help before and during the festival. If there are any acts out there keen to get involved, they need to book their own venue and decide on a date, then let us have the details as quickly as possible.

“We can provide banners, posters, programme leaflets and collecting tins, and include them in our publicity.”

The festival runs throughout March, but also includes late February and early April, so make a note in your diaries! For performers, the deadline for being included in the printed programme is Friday, February 10, but even events organised after that date can be publicised on the website and on the Facebook page.

You can register by visiting http://www.oxjam leightonbuzzard.org.uk/event-registration-2017/ where there is also a link in case you have any questions, or want to discuss ideas.

Alternatively, you can message the organisers via the Oxjam Leighton Buzzard Facebook page.