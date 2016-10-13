Plough ahead and find out more about Young Farmers

Ploughmen from all over the county descend on Eaton Bray for the 54th Annual Ploughing Match hosted by Bedfordshire Young Farmers on October 1.

It’s a competition where current and former members as well as the general public compete for the coveted trophies and to become winners in their respective classes.

Over 70 ploughmen turned up with a range of 2 furrow vintage tractors all the way up to the most modern 8 furrow reversible. Over the course of three hours they pulled out all the stops to cultivate the 60m strip of land allotted to them whilst a team of eagle eyed judges watched on.

On the other side of the field the Produce and Garden show was taking place. Once again members and public had been busy preparing over 250 entries consisting of flowers, hay, grain, jams, fruit, eggs and much more.

There were also live classes which had Young Farmers Clubs cook a breakfast, carve a pumpkin and paint. In the afternoon they competed against each other in ‘It’s A Knock Out’ where they stacked and rolled bales plus created a bridge from one end of the ring to the other.

Also on site there were a team of demonstrators from various agricultural dealers and a selection of craft and trade stands who helped to sponsor the day.

A spokesman said: “With over 500 people through the gate we’re pleased to say that this was one of our biggest ploughing matches yet and would like to thank the organising committee, helpers on the day and members of Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers for their assistance in throughout the day and with running the party in the evening.”

The club will be hosting a new member’s evening tonight ( October 13) at Walducks Farm in Stewkley. The activities kick off at 7.30pm and there will be a BBQ.

Throughout the year they hold a range of meetings, social activities and national competitions for all to take part in. Parents are welcome to attend and you can talk with senior members about the benefits of your child joining.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to be from a farming background to join, just have an interest in the countryside and enjoying rural life, ages 10-26.

If you wish to find out more email at info@lbyfc.co.uk or check out the website www.lbyfc.co.uk

(Photo of ploughing match by Will Peck)