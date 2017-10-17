Police called to Wing after social club customer arrives with ‘little bombs’

The bomb squad and police were called to Wing Sports and Social Club yesterday afternoon (Monday) after a customer brought World War Two ammunitions to the club to show his friends.

It is understood the man had dug up the finds at work and took them to the club on his way home.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “We were called at 4.45pm to the car park of Wing Sports and Social Club, Leighton Road, Wing as the caller had brought what looked like ‘little bombs’ to show a friend.

“The objects were described to police by the callers as ‘metal, very old, rusty around four-and-a-half inches in diameter and nine inches long’.

“Members of the Ministry of Defence’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal attended and removed the items to their base as it was established the items were unlikely to contain explosives or chemicals.”

