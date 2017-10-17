Police continue to appeal for witnesses to collision on A505 that left a child with a fracture

Police have revealed that a child suffered injuries including a fracture during a collision on the A505 in Leighton Buzzard last month, as they continue to appeal for information.

The child was injured in a road traffic collision at about 6.20pm on Sunday, September 10, in which the driver fled the scene.

A Seat Leon and Vauxhall Meriva were involved in the crash on the A505 between Standbridge Road and the junction with the B440.

The occupants of the Seat got out of the car and left the scene before emergency services arrived.

The child was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, but was discharged a few days later.

Police are still investigating the collision and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information call 101, quoting reference number 299 or 10 September.